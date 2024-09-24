Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $175,789.31

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $15.27 million and approximately $175,789.31 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.14 or 0.99944614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008040 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000344 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $285,045.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

