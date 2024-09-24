Lista DAO (LISTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.22 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Lista DAO has a total market capitalization of $77.43 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00265139 BTC.

About Lista DAO

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,208,933 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 183,243,709.04925403 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.39437831 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $9,743,716.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

