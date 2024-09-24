Ignition Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $25.51 Million (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $63,928.89 or 0.99208649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a market cap of $25.51 million and $186,198.15 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.85 or 0.00265139 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,100.96492844. The last known price of Ignition is 62,867.94457609 USD and is down -2.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $574,489.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

