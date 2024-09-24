Threshold 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.57 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $255.23 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008812 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00013914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,403.14 or 0.99944614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008040 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00063866 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02438725 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $8,629,584.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.