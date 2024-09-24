Aion (AION) Tops 1-Day Volume of $106.18

Aion (AION) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, Aion has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $905,207.48 and approximately $106.18 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00077399 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00019714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007002 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24,064.07 or 0.37344056 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

