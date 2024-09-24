Dymension (DYM) Price Hits $2.08 on Exchanges

Dymension (DYM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00003235 BTC on major exchanges. Dymension has a total market capitalization of $425.62 million and $24.56 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dymension Coin Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,033,740,580 coins and its circulating supply is 204,204,744 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,033,696,778 with 204,077,845 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.78107242 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $21,890,583.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

