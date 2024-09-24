Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 30.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $79.91 million and $33.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 44.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

