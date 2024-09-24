BitTorrent-New (BTT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19.74 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $901.02 million and approximately $19.74 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001441 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.0000009 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $16,803,187.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

