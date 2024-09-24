dForce USD 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6,062.44 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. dForce USD has a market cap of $14.53 million and $6,062.44 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00103960 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010830 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99606478 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,994.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

