CyberDragon Gold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.53 Billion (GOLD)

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $3,280.20 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberDragon Gold

CyberDragon Gold’s launch date was August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

