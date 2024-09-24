Immutable X (IMX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.66 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $47.66 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

