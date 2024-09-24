Conflux (CFX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $756.11 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $756.11 million and approximately $79.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,383.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.29 or 0.00548728 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00103823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00261302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00030485 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00078016 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,046,484,518 coins and its circulating supply is 4,433,970,192 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,046,168,833.73 with 4,433,668,817.38 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15258207 USD and is up 2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $26,155,443.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

