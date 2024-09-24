MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $41.14

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $41.14 or 0.00063903 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $247.53 million and $16.41 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,016,334 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 36.60461321 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $19,345,585.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

