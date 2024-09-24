SOLVE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $263,280.69 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $263,280.69 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. SOLVE’s official website is tuumio.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

