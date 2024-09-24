Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008814 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001144 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013916 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,429.24 or 1.00071675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00008048 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

