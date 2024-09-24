Lumi Credits 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $35.94 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 24% higher against the US dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $35.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Lumi Credits Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

