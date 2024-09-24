Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $64,422.49 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $64,422.49 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $1,272.89 billion and $29.69 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.05 or 0.00549573 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00036083 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00078155 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,758,543 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
