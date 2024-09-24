Ethereum (ETH) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $319.64 billion and approximately $16.39 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $2,655.61 or 0.04122173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00043502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00014696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007600 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,362,414 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

