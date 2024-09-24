NYM Price Reaches $0.0793 on Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $63.34 million and approximately $909,097.83 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,094,394 tokens. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.07919925 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $1,127,700.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

