Prom Price Hits $5.76 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, Prom has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00008939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $105.09 million and $2.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013894 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,427.18 or 1.00007284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.67351018 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $1,589,776.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.