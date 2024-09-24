SLERF (SLERF) Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week

SLERF (SLERF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, SLERF has traded up 9% against the dollar. One SLERF token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SLERF has a market capitalization of $81.23 million and $14.32 million worth of SLERF was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00266437 BTC.

SLERF Token Profile

SLERF’s total supply is 499,997,750 tokens. SLERF’s official Twitter account is @slerfsol. SLERF’s official website is www.slerf.wtf/raids.

Buying and Selling SLERF

According to CryptoCompare, “SLERF (SLERF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. SLERF has a current supply of 499,997,750. The last known price of SLERF is 0.15355838 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $12,446,973.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.slerf.wtf/raids.”

