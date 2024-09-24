BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 7% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $800.11 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $64,427.18 or 1.00007284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008781 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008053 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006742 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00064055 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 63,121.29370194 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

