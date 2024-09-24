Worldcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $865.95 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $865.95 million and $213.79 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Worldcoin has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00002861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Worldcoin

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,842,297 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 466,665,973.98858494 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.68601156 USD and is up 3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $224,256,423.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

