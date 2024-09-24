Jupiter (JUP) Price Reaches $0.91 on Top Exchanges

Jupiter (JUP) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Jupiter has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jupiter token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $153.20 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00265076 BTC.
Jupiter Token Profile
Jupiter’s genesis date was January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange.
Jupiter Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
