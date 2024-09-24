Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $87.97 million and $8.74 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.13 or 0.00004863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,240.11 or 0.99775918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

