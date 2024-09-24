Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.14

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.15 billion and $27.83 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00043649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,399,797 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Algorand is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

