Kava Price Reaches $0.39 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $419.47 million and approximately $13.75 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00043649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

