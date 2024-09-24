ASD Market Cap Hits $23.09 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, ASD has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001141 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013869 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,240.11 or 0.99775918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008067 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03590243 USD and is up 2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,243,987.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

