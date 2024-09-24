Hedera Trading Up 17.7% This Week (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and $49.05 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00043649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00014763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,626,478,656 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,626,478,657.93924 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05656136 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $62,575,946.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

