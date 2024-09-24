Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 19.9% Higher This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $563.84 million and approximately $31.25 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for $0.0621 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 19.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,085,685,432 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

