Hooked Protocol Trading 22.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $91.63 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.67 or 0.00265076 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 186,660,920.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.46308647 USD and is up 1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 114 active market(s) with $13,274,320.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

