Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 24th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $107.11 million and $3.25 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000638 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,079,501 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

