Unizen Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Unizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. Unizen has a market capitalization of $42.04 million and $4.99 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unizen has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Unizen Profile

Unizen was first traded on April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 947,104,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,695,815 tokens. The official message board for Unizen is unizen-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io.

Unizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

