SOMESING Hits Market Cap of $1.61 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One SOMESING token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $1.73 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00266520 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,252,426,543 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

