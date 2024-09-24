Pirate Chain Price Up 1.7% Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $34.23 million and approximately $90,936.14 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00045898 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

