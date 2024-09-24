The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Sells $21,894,000.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $21,894,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at $83,764,254.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $21,736,000.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 135,922 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $14,097,829.84.

Shares of TTD traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $111.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,623,000 after buying an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after buying an additional 209,222 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

