SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 9,308 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 47,075,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,997,988. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

