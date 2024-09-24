R Michael Carruthers Sells 125,092 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CFO R Michael Carruthers sold 125,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $3,573,878.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,247.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.92. 988,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,431. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 156.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.