Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $552,817.72 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,620.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. The company had a trading volume of 47,075,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,997,988. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

