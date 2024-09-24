Michael Jay Zamkow Sells 19,000 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,971,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 39.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

