Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CMO Joanne M. Donovan Sells 7,162 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,280.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
