Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) CMO Joanne M. Donovan Sells 7,162 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $202,612.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,280.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.15. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EWTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $548,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,586,000. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 529.3% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 98,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,667,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,179,000 after buying an additional 1,818,181 shares in the last quarter.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

