Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc Sells 23,710 Shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 916,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $506.00.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 6.5 %

WHLM stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,727. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 million, a PE ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.62.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

