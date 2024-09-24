Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Mark Reinstra Sells 17,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $774,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,905,070.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Reinstra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Mark Reinstra sold 17,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $687,990.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Mark Reinstra sold 12,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $480,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The stock had a trading volume of 9,525,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 8.1% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

