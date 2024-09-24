Venus BUSD Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.14 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. In the last week, Venus BUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Venus BUSD token can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus BUSD has a total market cap of $60.16 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Venus BUSD

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus BUSD is app.venus.io/dashboard.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.022321 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

