NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $6.07 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and $528.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00008326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,211,940,663 coins and its circulating supply is 1,133,188,479 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,211,840,707 with 1,132,512,364 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.32013208 USD and is up 13.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $816,269,113.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.