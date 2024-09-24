Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Up 26.3% Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0763 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $538.86 million and $34.74 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,649.65 or 0.04121515 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043492 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07175379 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $24,135,065.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.