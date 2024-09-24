Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $6.95

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $6.95 or 0.00010812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.17 billion and $119.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.76 or 0.00103843 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 55.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,210,150 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,210,149.71 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni."

