FrontView REIT, Inc. Plans $251 Million IPO for October 2nd (FVR)

FrontView REIT, Inc. (FVR) is planning to raise $251 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, October 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 13,200,000 shares at a price of $17.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, FrontView REIT, Inc. generated $65.8 million in revenue and had a net loss of $7.7 million. The company has a market cap of $507.9 million.

Morgan Stanley, J.P.Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Capital One Securities and CIBC Capital Markets were co-managers.

FrontView REIT, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “FrontView is an internally managed net-lease REIT that is experienced in acquiring, owning and managing outparcel properties that are net leased to a diversified group of tenants. (Incorporated in Delaware) We have chosen the name â€?FrontViewâ€? to represent our differentiated â€?real estate firstâ€? investment approach focused on outparcel properties that are in prominent locations with direct frontage on high-traffic roads that are highly visible to consumers. We are a growing net-lease REIT and own a well-diversified portfolio of 278 outparcel properties with direct frontage across 31Â U.S.Â states as of JuneÂ 30, 2024. Our tenants include service-oriented businesses, such as restaurants, cellular stores, financial institutions, automotive stores and dealers, medical and dental providers, pharmacies, convenience and gas stores, car washes, home improvement stores, grocery stores, professional services as well as general retail tenants. Our Founder, Stephen Preston, who formed our company in 2016, previously served as a principal of NADG, an acquirer and developer of commercial, residential and net-lease real estate across the United States and Canada founded in 1977 and currently with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management. We focus on investing primarily in well-located net-leased outparcel properties that provide high visibility to consumers. We believe our tenants value the prominent location of our outparcel properties with frontage on high-traffic roads that are highly visible to consumers and drive demand for their core business operations. In addition, our tenants are able to retain operational control of their strategically important locations through long-term net leases. As of June 30, 2024, our portfolio comprised approximately 2.1Â million rentable square feet of operational space and was highly diversified based on tenant, industry, and geography. As of June 30, 2024, our outparcel properties were located in 96 MSAs in 31 U.S. states, with no single state exceeding 12.1% of our ABR. Our portfolioâ€™s occupancy rate was 98.9% as of June 30, 2024. Our properties were leased to 292 tenants that represented 137Â different brands, with no single tenant brand accounting for more than 3.4% of our ABR. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 40.0% of our tenants had an investment-grade credit rating. As of June 30, 2024, approximately 96.6% of our leases (based on ABR) had contractual rent escalations, including, in some cases, pursuant to option terms, with an ABR weighted average minimum increase of approximately 1.7%. As of June 30, 2024, the ABR weighted average remaining term of our leases was approximately 7.0 years, excluding renewal options and approximately 96.6% of such leases (based on ABR) have renewal options. For the six months ended June 30, 2024, we had total rental revenues of $29.9 million, a net loss of $4.6 million and FFO of $7.6 million. From our inception in 2016 through June 30, 2024, our portfolio has grown to 278 properties. In order to benefit from increasing economies of scale as we continue to grow and as a part of our evolution toward entering the public markets, we have made the decision to internalize our management team and functions currently performed by our external manager and its affiliates, which will become effective upon completion of this offering. Upon closing of the Internalization, each member of our senior management team will become a full-time employee of FrontView. We intend to continue to execute our growth strategy, utilizing our long-standing, established relationships within the marketplace to source new acquisition opportunities. Following completion of this offering, we believe that our balance sheet, including cash on hand, expected borrowing capacity under our New Revolving Credit Facility and New Delayed Draw Term Loan, and overall leverage profile will enable us to continue to expand our portfolio. (Note: FrontView REIT filed an S-11/A on Sept. 23, 2024, disclosing the terms for its IPO: 13.2 million shares at a price range of $17.00 to $21.00 to raise $250.8 million.) “.

FrontView REIT, Inc. was founded in 2016 and has 15 employees. The company is located at 3131 McKinney Avenue, Suite L10, Dallas, Texas 75204 (469) 906-7300 and can be reached via phone at (469) 906-7300 or on the web at http://www.frontviewreit.com/.

