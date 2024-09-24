Saga (SAGA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $255.39 Million

Saga (SAGA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Saga has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. Saga has a total market capitalization of $255.39 million and approximately $93.77 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saga token can currently be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00003883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000069 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00266872 BTC.

About Saga

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,034,420,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,563,323 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,034,265,185 with 102,506,792 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.28869981 USD and is down -12.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $117,513,750.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Saga using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.