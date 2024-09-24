Sapphire Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $1,697.67 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.33 or 0.04123944 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00043686 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00014701 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007512 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002670 BTC.

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,898,785,192 coins and its circulating supply is 1,878,207,769 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

